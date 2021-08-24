Wells ISD will be closing all of its campuses until Monday due to a number of students in the district becoming ill.
The district has many students who are sick with fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea and has seen several positive COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to a statement by superintendent Jill Gaston.
“Based on our attendance data the last two days, we feel it is time to close the district for deep cleaning and disinfection,” she said. “We are taking this very seriously and hope that our families do, too.”
Students will be released at 1:15 p.m. today, and all athletic events also will be canceled until next Tuesday. The district will take this time to disinfect all areas.
“We feel this is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our students and employees,” Gaston said. “Please, if possible, try to keep your children at home without mingling with others in order to slow the spread of illness.”
