The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees set the 2020-21 budget in a special meeting over Zoom on Monday.
The budget is $78,256,520 with 55% going to instructional costs and 11% to plant maintenance and operations costs.
A public hearing to set the tax rate will be held on Sept. 17.
“The special meeting was called for the board to approve the budget before the Sept. 1 deadline,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “The public hearing will come later to approve the tax rate. The board has done a great job ensuring that the district is financially secure.”
Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum said there was a $1,702,154 balance of revenue exceeding expenditures. That leaves room for the purchase of additional COVID-19 expenses.
“As we were building the budget, we were conscious of the fact that we are going to have some more expenditures due to disinfectants, various things, whatever it is that we might need,” Bynum said. “Sometimes you don’t even know what those needs are until they’re just all of a sudden there.”
Of the total budget, 82% will be going to salaries. Much of the 55% going to instructional costs will be going toward teacher salaries.
The board voted in its July 23 meeting not to provide raises this year but instead to increase the district’s contribution to employee insurance to $300. Bynum said this will cost about $613,000.
“Last year we had such large raises due to House Bill 3,” Bynum said. “We were required to give certain raises. Plus, our board went above and beyond last year on how much of a percent of our increase that we actually put to raises, so this year, with the uncertainty with the state on the local revenues, we decided to apply that to the insurances that needed to be addressed, too. That’s the way they (the board) chose to go this year.”
Bynum said the board did not talk about the tax rate during this meeting, but taxes are determined by the compression rate through House Bill 3 relating to property values.
Property values did increase, raising local property value revenue by some, Bynum said. However, the budget includes a decrease in state contribution because she anticipates a decrease in average daily attendance, due to COVID-19.
“The more your property values increase, the lower your tax rate was allowed to be,” Bynum said.
Some districts in the county will be or have adopted a $1.0547 maintenance and operation portion of their tax rate because they are in the same range of property values, Bynum said. However, Lufkin ISD will have to set a $1.0381 because their property values increased more, likely due to the amount of commercial property.
