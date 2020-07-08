The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests, including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit, to 981.
The total number of active cases including the Duncan Unit is 529 as of Wednesday morning.
"Angelina County & Cities Health District COVID-19 positive case counts are unduplicated," health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. "Each individual, regardless of number of tests, is only counted one time."
The health district is reporting 645 positive tests in Angelina County — not including the Duncan Unit. They have listed 225 recoveries for a few weeks. They list nine deaths in Angelina County.
"At this time I can not tell you the number of 'active' cases," Shaw said. "Our jurisdiction is experiencing a surge in positive cases and all efforts are being geared toward actual and current accounting of positive cases for our three county jurisdiction."
The New York Times described Angelina County as on an upwards trend for case growth in the last seven days with a daily average of 19 new cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Association of Counties lists 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in general isolation and four in an intensive care unit. Two are on ventilators and there are 11 ventilators in use. There are 17 available adult ventilators.
The Duncan unit lists 77 active offender cases, 201 offender recoveries, 32 active employee cases 17 employee recoveries. There are 180 on medical restriction and 77 in medical isolation. They list nine deaths.
The unit remains on lockdown.
Polk County has had 268 positive tests with 42 recoveries. San Augustine County has had 119 positive tests with 34 recoveries and seven deaths.
Nacogdoches County has 470 confirmed cases, 131 active cases, 314 recoveries and 25 deaths.
The state of Texas has had 210,585 cases reported, 108,485 recoveries, meaning there are an estimated 99,385 active cases. They list 2,715 fatalities. There have been 2,471,029 total tests taken, 210,574 were antibody tests.
They list Harris County as the largest hotspot with 37,776 cases.
