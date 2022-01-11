COVID-19

Zavalla ISD will be closing all its campuses and offices Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of staff.

The district will have early release Wednesday, with car riders being released at 12:45 p.m. and bus riders released at 1 p.m.

“We do not take this decision lightly but our priority is the health and safety of our community, students and staff,” superintendent Zach Crawford said in a statement.

Attempts to reach Crawford for additional comments were unsuccessful.

The students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday, Jan. 17 is a school holiday.

