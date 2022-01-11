Zavalla ISD to close campuses Thursday, Friday By KAYLEY FRAZE The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Jan 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zavalla ISD will be closing all its campuses and offices Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of staff.The district will have early release Wednesday, with car riders being released at 12:45 p.m. and bus riders released at 1 p.m.“We do not take this decision lightly but our priority is the health and safety of our community, students and staff,” superintendent Zach Crawford said in a statement.Attempts to reach Crawford for additional comments were unsuccessful.The students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday, Jan. 17 is a school holiday. Kayley Fraze's email address iskayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zavalla Isd Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COVID-19 - Latest from AP Illinois prisons pause county intakes due to pandemic Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths Bus driver shortage forces Vancouver schools to go remote Indiana governor says COVID-19 remains state challenge Ivey: State must be 'smart' about pandemic relief funds California makes it easier to hire teachers amid shortages Quebec to levy financial penalty on unvaccinated adults Text of Ivey's State of the State Address US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in 2nd term Short-staffed Vegas-area schools 'pause' classes for 5 days Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1/8/22 Restaurant inspectionsLufkin woman dies in Nacogdoches County wreckConvicted sex offender charged with aggravated sexual assault of a childGrand jury indicts Huntington man for paddling childMan pleads guilty to sexual assaults; sentenced to 45 years in prisonLufkin man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for federal child pornography violationsPsychologist, SANE nurse testify in day 2 of sex assault trialTestimony starts in sex assault trialMan faces 50 counts in child porn caseLegendary county music singer Crystal Gayle set to perform in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
