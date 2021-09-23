Seven new fatalities related to COVID-19 were reported in Angelina County by the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday.
This brings the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 350 people. There have been 43 fatalities reported by the state since Aug. 31.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District also reported 156 new coronavirus cases, both probable and positive, in Angelina County. There have been 13,031 cases reported in the county.
State data estimates there are 1,135 active cases in Angelina County, but its Thursday update does not include the latest case numbers from the health district. It estimates 11,390 recoveries from the virus.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 74 coronavirus hospitalizations in the county on Thursday; this is down from the 76 reported on Wednesday.
There were 39 people reported in the intensive care unit on Thursday, down from the 45 reported on Wednesday. There were 35 people reported to be in general isolation Thursday, up from the 31 reported on Wednesday.
Altogether, hospitalizations decreased over the last seven days, SETRAC data shows.
Meanwhile, vaccinations are still being administered in Angelina County, though at a slower rate than was seen between late August and early September.
So far, 487 doses have been administered this week and 68,700 have been administered in the county altogether, according to the state.
There were 32,850 people fully vaccinated and 38,610 with at least one dose reported on Thursday by the state.
Women remain the largest demographic to be vaccinated; white people in general make up 45.27% of the percentage of people vaccinated in the county.
The next largest demographic is the people between 16 and 49 years old, with 11,965 people fully vaccinated. This is the largest age-range demographic compared to the others, however. Other age ranges are from 12-15 years old, 50-64 years old, 65-79 years old and 80-plus.
