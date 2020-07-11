Hudson ISD has released on-campus information for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Donny Webb released a letter to parents with information addressing news and rumors on how school operations will be for on-campus instruction in the fall.
“As an ‘optimistic realist’, I can assure you that things will be fine, but there will be some challenges we must all be ready for,” Webb wrote. “The reality is our educational system, as we have always known it, will pose some major hurdles and painful times. Our goal is to provide the best academic system we can with limitations beyond any of our control.”
He wrote that any plan released should be considered fluid as more information is released and more understanding is gained of the public health risks associated with COVID-19.
“The Texas Education Agency released information for the first time (Wednesday) on what might be expected this fall and provided some guidance/requirements for districts,” Webb wrote. “I believe it is imperative to keep our community informed on what this will look like, knowing some things may change over time. Prior to school starting, we will post measures taken to mitigate COVID-19 spread.”
Webb wrote that Hudson ISD parents will have a choice to send students to school for instruction all day or keep students at home for asynchronous remote instruction (online work that is not “live” feed for the most part).
“We are working to make decisions regarding a combination of the two, as many ask if students doing remote learning will be able to attend school for extracurricular, performance or work-based instruction,” he wrote. “The recent survey sent to parents yielded about 20% opting for remote instruction. We understand that with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and new face mask requirements, these numbers may change substantially.”
Parents will be required to select a method two weeks prior to school starting. Those who do not select will be expected for on-campus instruction.
Students may change from on-campus to remote instruction at any time, but those who choose remote must stay remote for the remainder of the nine-week grading period.
Teachers and staff will be self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to coming onto campus. Webb wrote that parents must be responsible and ensure they do not send a child to school on campus if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is lab-confirmed with COVID-19.
“Instead, they should opt for approved ‘temporary’ remote instruction until conditions for re-entry are met,” he wrote. “Parents may also opt to have their children receive approved ‘temporary’ remote instruction if their child has had close contact with an individual who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19 until the 14-day incubation period has passed.”
Visitation to the school is also described as “very limited.”
“If any individual has been in a school and is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, the district will notify the local health department in accordance to applicable laws and regulations, including confidentiality requirements,” Webb wrote. “The area(s) that are heavily used by that individual will be disinfected as required.”
Webb wrote that the district will be receiving 317 gallons of hand sanitizer from the TEA, but at 1 ounce per day times 2,000 students, the amount might only last about 20 days.
He wrote that safety glass barriers will erected in common areas like the front desk and the district will do what it can to spread individuals out even though it is not feasible or required to position student desks 6 feet apart.
Additionally, he covered the topic of masks. He wrote that although districts were previously told that students would not be required to wear face masks, schools are required to comply with the governor’s executive order regarding the wearing of masks.
“Regarding face masks, there are many opinions on this subject. However we feel about it, whether they work or not, we do know one thing at this time: Wearing a mask will reduce the likelihood of ‘close contact’ with others (as defined), which will reduce required quarantine of individuals,” Webb wrote.
The TEA is providing about 27,000 disposable masks (including about 8,000 student/smaller size) and about 7,000 reusable masks.
Webb touched on several more topics that can be viewed in the letter attached.
“While this letter provides you with some of the known information at this time, we certainly have a long way to go to ‘iron out’ many details,” Webb wrote. “It is our intent to keep each of you informed during this difficult process. We long for a return to normal operations and pray that each of you remain safe. Have a blessed week and we will remain in touch.”
