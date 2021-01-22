HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Food Program has supported its community for more than a decade. Now it is doing so through a yearlong pandemic.
Director Leah Martin said the pantry has definitely seen more people throughout COVID-19, especially during the holidays, and she is so glad they were blessed enough to be prepared to handle the need.
“We’re blessed because we had been doing it so long that we had established a food base, we had enough storage space,” Martin said. “We’ve done great. No one has gone without food. We’ve been blessed in that. It just keeps expanding, and we’re just going to keep doing what we can do.”
The program began with a small group of volunteers from Huntington Baptist Church in 2009 who saw a need for food assistance for low income students who were going home hungry over the weekends.
“They started doing mission trips over to the country of Moldova,” Martin said. “It’s sad to say, it took me going to a Third World country to recognize the signs and levels of poverty and the expressions of survival.”
When she came home, she began to sub at the school district and began to recognize the same expressions of survival and signs of poverty. So she began researching and spoke with the principal of the elementary at the time, and they developed a program to address students who were going home hungry every weekend.
The students would be fed at school every day, but over the weekend, they may not get a meal at all, Martin said.
The portion of the program, now called Pack Pals, is currently serving around 50 students and utilizing a walk-in freezer after starting with 10 students and a closet with a couple of shelves.
“It’s a lot of work but a lot of reward,” Martin said.
They also have a senior box program that provides meals to local community members over the age of 60. That currently serves 54 seniors, Martin said.
In addition to that, they have a regular pantry every second Thursday serving anywhere from 180-200 people and a produce day every second Monday serving 4,000-6,000 lbs of produce every month.
Anyone in Angelina County can take part in the pantry.
The pantry partners with the East Texas Food Bank to make sure the community has what it needs. However, it relies on donations from the community to survive.
“We don’t get a lot of government assistance because we are housed out of a church,” Martin said. “A lot of times, our main support comes from our local businesses or churches or individuals who want to support.”
The program also appreciates volunteers. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Martin on Facebook or email at leah_martin94@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.