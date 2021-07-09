COVID-19 is not gone — it is alive and spreading in non-vaccinated individuals.
The COVID-19 Delta variant is the current most aggressive and contagious form of COVID-19 and it has public health officials across the globe alarmed. With increased symptoms and increased chances of hospitalizations and death, the Delta variant is not going away, but will continue to spread and mutate.
According to the CDC, today the COVID-19 Delta variant accounts for 51.7% of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States 58.8% of all new COVID-19 infections in Texas. This is five times higher than the prevalence just four weeks ago.
This spells trouble for East Texans, including Polk, Angelina and San Augustine counties in the ACCHD public health preparedness jurisdiction. With our proximity and travel patterns to larger metropolitan cities such as Houston and Dallas, of course the Delta variant is already here in our counties and circulating among the unvaccinated.
Angelina and Polk county lag behind the state of Texas in all categories of vaccination. While just more than 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated in Texas, that number drops to 36.05% in Angelina County and 34.60% in Polk County.
Now is the time to be vaccinated before COVID-19 finally catches up to you through the new Delta variant and you, in turn, are infectious to other unvaccinated individuals who may very well be your family member.
Contact the Covid Vaccine Call Center at 630-8500 for information about where you can go to be vaccinated today.
