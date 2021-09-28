An update from Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw provided analysis to the COVID-19 case trends Angelina County has seen in the last few months in relation to the latest wave.
The wave first began in late July, with Shaw’s records showing there were 721 new COVID-19 cases between July 16 and Aug. 6, 2021. However, that more than doubled between Aug. 9-30 when Angelina County saw 1,684 new positive cases; this was the same time school began across the county.
“Daily average COVID-19 positive cases tripled in the first four weeks of school as compared to July,” she said.
Cases decreased slightly between Aug. 31 and Sept. 21 compared to the previous month; Shaw said there were 1,362 new cases. She attributed this to increased mask wearing and vaccination rates.
In schools, with kids aged 5 years old to 18, there were an average of 15.8 new cases per day between Aug. 1-31, she said. There was an average of 31.2 new cases per day between Sept. 1-6 that dropped to 9.5 per day between Sept. 7 and 21, she said.
The health district website shows Angelina County had 13,202 confirmed cases since the county’s first case in 2020 as of Sept. 24.
The state, which hadn’t updated its website by 12:45 p.m. Monday, showed Angelina County had one new fatality reported over the weekend. The total was listed at 355 people who lost their lives to the virus.
The state reported an estimated 1,184 active cases in Angelina County.
Hospitalizations in Angelina County dropped slightly over the weekend, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council showed in its Sunday afternoon report.
There were 40 people with the coronavirus reported in the intensive care unit on Sunday, down from the 41 reported on Saturday. There were 32 people listed in general isolation Sunday, down from the 34 people reported Saturday.
