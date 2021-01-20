Nearly 100 people with COVID-19 were being treated by Angelina County hospitals on Wednesday, while the number deaths related to the virus climbs day-by-day, regional and state data shows.
There were three new fatalities related to the virus leading up to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Wednesday update, bringing the total fatality count to 196 people.
There were 17 new coronavirus admissions to local hospitals on Wednesday, according to data by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. There were 83 patients in general isolation and 14 in the intensive care unit, bringing the county’s COVID-19 hospital census to 42.92% of the 226 total patients receiving treatment.
The COVID-19 hospital census was 36.74% in Trauma Service Area-H, which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties, according to SETRAC data. There were 122 in general isolation and 29 in the ICU with a patient census of 411.
Of the 19 new hospitalizations in the region, 17 were in Angelina County.
Angelina County’s case fatality rate has continued to climb since it dropped initially after SETRAC added probable cases to the county’s total case count. As of Wednesday, 2.9% of coronavirus patients in Angelina County died from the virus, according to SETRAC data.
The case fatality rate is 3.1% in TSA-H.
There are an estimated 1,115 active cases in Angelina County, state data shows. The state estimates 5,454 recoveries of the 6,765 total positive and probable cases.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District had not updated local COVID-19 cases since Jan. 18 by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s latest report shows 4,129 positive cases and 2,636 probable cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,898,549 positive cases, 267,734 probable cases, an estimated 1,739,139 recoveries and 32,844 fatalities, according to state data. On Wednesday, there were 25,512 new confirmed cases, 5,017 new probable cases and 450 new fatalities. The state estimated 378,988 active cases on Wednesday.
