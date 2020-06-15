Angelina County has 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported to 331, according to stats from the Angelina Cities & County Health District.
Yet as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to climb statewide, Gov. Greg Abbott told KYTX television in Tyler Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state” due to the availability of hospital beds for anyone who gets ill.
Nonetheless, rumors persist that some East Texas counties might be resuming stay-at-home orders or that some businesses might be forced to reduce operations or close again.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery says that’s not the case.
“It’s what the governor says — he’s driving the train right now,” Lymbery said. “He’s the one that’s opening up this stuff in stages right now and there’s nothing coming out of the governor’s office that we’re doing anything but opening up more.”
Lymbery said several Texas counties “have tried to tighten up on some other things, and the governor said, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do that.’”
As of the latest update this afternoon, Angelina County had 331 positive tests with 184 recoveries, six hospitalizations and five deaths, according to the health district. The county’s website, angelinacounty.net, is reporting 3,128 total tests and 2,975 calls to the coronavirus call center. The health district has conducted 1,156 tests.
Not included in those totals, however, are the 223 active cases at the Duncan Unit correctional facility in Diboll as of Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of that total, 203 of those patients are inmates and 20 are employees, with 215 in medical isolation and 148 under medical restriction. One employee has recovered. The Diboll unit has had no cases.
“Now we did get kicked in the gut a couple days ago from the (Duncan) unit in Diboll,” Lymbery said. “They weren’t taking care of business and they let someone come in there that was infected. But that’s the prison system — they do their own thing.”
Lymbery attributes the recent uptick in cases to increased testing, “and the chicken plant was the big one,” he said, referring to the recent rash of cases at the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Lufkin.
“We had about 35, then the chicken plant got involved. We knew we were going to be at 300 before this thing ended up.”
He also noted that medical professionals have warned that “this thing could get bad again in the fall” due to the addition of the flu along with the coronavirus.
"But that remains to be seen," he said.
Lymbery praised our local nursing homes, saying they have “really been taking care of business,” as well as the Lufkin State Supported Living Center. He also said he believes almost all of the National Guard testing results are in.
“Maybe some of them aren’t back yet, but it’s been several weeks, so yeah, they should be.”
Lymbery said the last time the National Guard was in town for testing, however, less than 40 people showed up to be tested. And of those 40, there were very few positives, he said.
“We ought to be on the top side of it, hopefully, and it ought to be reducing.”
The state will be offering another round of testing outside the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. To register for testing, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
Nacogdoches County had four new cases over the weekend, according to Texas Department of State Health Services stats. Those cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s from a previously reported household, and a man in his 30s from a previously reported household, all residents of the county. Nacogdoches County has has had 314 total cases with 255 estimated recoveries, 37 estimated active and 22 deaths out of 1,685 tests conducted.
As of this afternoon, Texas has had 89,108 cases reported with 1,983 deaths, 59,089 estimated recoveries and 28,036 estimated active cases, according to the DHSH. A total of 1,499,015 tests have been conducted, including 1,314,761 viral tests and 149,090 antibody tests.
