Angelina County is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 237.
In Angelina County, 3,040 people have been tested, an estimated 122 have recovered, six are hospitalized and five have been ruled COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 232 cases as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District website. There were 1,324 tests completed in Angelina County through health district coordination.
Polk County has 60 cases with 20 recoveries. San Augustine has 44 cases, 17 recoveries, one hospitalization and four deaths.
Seven cases out of 155 tests have been found in other counties.
Overall, the health district has confirmed 343 cases, completed 1,908 tests (not including negative tests completed by the National Guard or negative tests from nursing homes), estimated 159 recovered and confirmed nine COVID-19 related deaths in its service area.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 291 cases, 21 deaths, 1,571 tests given and an estimated 210 recovered as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The state is reporting 68,271 cases, 1,734 fatalities, 1,150,506 tested and an estimated 45,858 recovered as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
