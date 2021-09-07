Angelina County saw four new COVID-19 related fatalities reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services between Friday and Sunday afternoon. There have been 318 county fatalities reported since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 31 fatalities in Angelina County related to the coronavirus since July 15. There were 15 new fatalities reported between Aug. 27 and Sept. 5.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, the Angelina County & Cities Health District hadn’t updated its case numbers since Sept. 1. It reported 11,621 confirmed cases; 5,955 positive and 5,666 probable cases.
The state estimated there were 1,495 active cases in Angelina County as of 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
An estimated 9,808 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Angelina County stayed about the same over the weekend as they have been for a few weeks, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council indicates. Hospitalizations remained between 60 and 80 people from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
The number of people in general isolation rose slightly from 34 people on Sept. 4 to 36 people on Sept. 6. Meanwhile the number of people in the intensive care unit dropped from 44 people on Sept. 4 to 39 people on Sept. 5.
There were seven new COVID-19 patients who checked in Sept. 4 and one new patient on Sept. 5.
The state reported two available ICU beds in the Trauma Service Area-H region as of Sunday.
There were 1,605 vaccines administered between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, according to state data. This shows a similar pattern to what Angelina County has seen since interest in vaccinations began picking up in mid- to late-July.
A total of 65,113 vaccine doses had been administered in the county since December, as of 11 a.m. Monday.
There were 30,812 people fully vaccinated as of Monday, and 37,009 people with at least one dose.
The number of people between 12-15 years being vaccinated is growing, if slowly. On Friday the state reported 702 people fully vaccinated, it reported 769 people fully vaccinated as of 11 a.m. Monday.
