As parents are becoming more concerned with COVID-19, many are turning to alternatives to public education like homeschooling, and homeschooling is morphing to match the interest.
Administrator Dayna Zbylot said student population has doubled this year at LEAD Academy in Lufkin.
“LEAD is a university model academy for homeschoolers,” she said. “We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays for classes, and on Monday, Wednesday, Friday the kids are home doing their work that they’ve been given instruction on and assignments they’ve been given.”
Some parents who don’t believe they could devote the time to facilitate their child’s learning are turning to teaching resources like April McMullen.
McMullen is a certified teacher in Lufkin who decided not to return to the public school classroom this year. Instead, she is offering her skills as a tutor or a one-on-one homeschool instructor to parents, and she said she has been surprised at the amount of interest she has received.
The decision to stay home came mostly from the place of a parent, she said. She and her family just moved to Lufkin from the Texas Panhandle where she has worked in schools since 2013.
“As a mom, it’s hard to want to send your child back to school with this virus,” she said. “I just thought, well, if I don’t find a position down here to teach in a school, then maybe I could offer my services to other parents who don’t want to send their kids back to school quite yet.”
She said she knew that social distancing in a classroom would be extremely difficult.
“As a teacher, it’s considering how do I keep my students safe and how do I keep myself safe?” she said. “It’s coming up with ways to teach that kids aren’t touching everything in the classroom.”
Kids are going to want to interact and get close like a normal year, but as a classroom teacher, McMullen would have to constantly keep them from doing what they normally would for their own safety, she said.
So she wanted to offer another route. Parents who choose not to send their children back to school can contact McMullen to provide additional support.
Zbylot said there are many reasons why parents are choosing the homeschool route more often.
“I feel like parents realize there’s more flexibility in their scheduling and the classes they can take and the level of study their kids can get also from homeschooling,” Zbylot said.
For example, Zbylot’s daughter wants to go into nursing after high school, and she said homeschooling allows her the flexibility and time to research the career and pour hours of time into courses that will apply to it.
LEAD Academy also offers programs like art, choir, phlebotomy, pharmacy tech, dual credit and more. Zbylot said she hopes to bring even more programs to East Texas, including a homeschool football team.
McMullen said she looks forward to being able to use more practical learning tools in the homeschool setting like using cooking to teach math through measurements.
She said she plans on going to the homes of the students she is teaching this year during the week while following precautions like wearing a mask. She said the amount of time she spends with the student would vary depending on the student as Texas does not require a certain amount of time for homeschool students.
Even with just two days of instruction, Zbylot said LEAD Academy is taking care to prevent the spread of the virus. They are cleaning classrooms between each class, monitoring for symptoms, taking temperatures, asking families sign a healthy student contract promising to monitor symptoms and quarantine when necessary, and offering students the choice to stay home and do Zoom classes until they are ready to interact with more people.
McMullen said she has many friends who are struggling with the decision to send their children back to school or not, and she encouraged parents to just make the decision that is right for their family, no matter what pressures they may feel.
“Do what you feel is right for your child,” McMullen said. “Making the decision to either homeschool your children or to send them back to school or even to do the virtual learning through the school district is a tough decision to make. As a mom and as a teacher, I just want to encourage parents to do what they feel is right for their own child. Don’t feel pressured by anybody else to do one certain thing. Do what works for your family and not what works for somebody else.”
For parents who do not choose to go with the virtual public school option or a coop/academy version of homeschooling, it is important to begin considering what curriculum best suits their child, Zbylot said.
“There are so many different curriculum options, and the biggest thing that I would say is you have to decide what’s best for your family,” she said. “There are programs that provide a lot of structure and are more like what you would see in a public school setting.
“Then there are other curriculum that are based off of reading lots of good, living literature, doing away with the whole workbook/textbook idea. Then there’s some that are in the middle that like to have some structure with some of the good, quality literature.”
Zbylot said she prefers to find curriculum that sits in the middle of those ideologies because she believes textbooks have a place in education, but you can’t do without great literature.
“There’s lots of different ways that you can homeschool,” she said. “So many people get into this ‘there’s only one way to homeschool’ mentality ... who will kind of make their opinion want to fit everybody. But I think that’s the biggest thing that I would encourage people in — you have to find what works for your family and for your student and go from there. There’s many curriculums and opportunities to explore for whichever type or style you would like to choose.”
Zbylot said Texas is one of the best states for homeschooling because of how much freedom it gives families. The state does not require families to register or follow state curriculum, and homeschool students do not have to take yearly assessments like the STAAR.
After a nine-year court battle, the Texas Supreme Court in TEA v. Leeper issued a 9-0 decision guaranteeing the right of Texas parents to teach their children at home without fear of persecution. According to the case, the only legal requirements to homeschool in Texas are:
The instruction must be bonafide (not a sham).
The curriculum must be in visual form (books, workbooks, video monitor, etc.).
The curriculum must include the five basic subjects of reading, spelling, grammar, mathematics and good citizenship (civics).
When a homeschool student goes to attend college, they typically take the SAT or ACT, and that is mostly what colleges go by, Zbylot said.
For a family transitioning students to homeschooling, Zbylot recommended looking at what style of homeschooling will work best, what a transcript will look like, what classes will look like and getting in contact with people who have homeschooled in the different ways.
Zbylot said one good contact is the group Angelina Home Educators on Facebook.
For more information on LEAD Academy, request to join the LEAD Academy Facebook page, and Zbylot will reach out. Some classes are full, but there is still some room.
McMullen said she has room for a few more students. For more information, call (806) 674-8852.
