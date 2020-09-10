The Diboll Civic Club and several other churches, organizations and businesses are partnering once again to offer Christmas Blessings to the children of Diboll.
"We want to make sure kids have a Christmas," volunteer Bessie Furgurson said.
"It's more important this year in the midst of a pandemic that kids have a nice Christmas," volunteer Becky Donahoe said.
Families are invited to sign their children up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at Temple House at 411 S. Hines Street. Furgurson asked that families wear masks and bring a proof of need, such as enrollment in a government assistance program.
The community comes together each year to give kids living in Diboll and students at Diboll ISD up to 15 years old clothes, toys and more gifts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 1-2.
Furgurson said she accepts monetary and other donations all year. Individual children and families also can be adopted.
This program began nearly a decade ago when the Diboll Police Department started collecting toys for children. When Donahoe and Lina Maxey took over, it expanded to clothes, gift cards and more.
"Linda and I were both working at Christian Outreach, and we saw the need," Donahoe said. "There were a bunch of kids who weren't going to have Christmas."
This year Furgurson and Delana Hendrick are spearheading the program at Diboll First Methodist Church, collecting the donations at Temple House.
"I got involved six years ago because I had just lost my husband, and it really gave me a purpose that year," Furgurson said.
Last year, 170 kids and 67 families were provided for Christmas through this program.
For information on donating, signing up or volunteering, contact Furgurson at 635-5232.
