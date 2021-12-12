Vaccines, booster shots and health insurance were available to community members — along with prizes and free food — Saturday at the Get East Texas Covered clinic at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The event was a partnership between Abundant Life United Methodist Church, East Texas Community Health Services, the Change Happens ACA Marketplace Navigator Program and Young Invincibles.
Because Abundant Life values advocacy for health care in the community, the church wanted to help provide the one-stop health care shop to offer resources for those who needed it, pastor David Briggs said.
“Each of these organizations has a symbol of focus, and that’s to educate the community and to raise awareness about health care, so partnering together just seemed like a no-brainer in our efforts,” he said. “Health care has been on the forefront of everyone's minds with COVID and omicron, and we had the resources to be able to address these issues so we decided to get together and do something about it.”
Young Invincibles members said they were thrilled to participate in the event. There is a clear disparity between urban and rural communities when it comes to knowledge in health, so having both all in one place was something the organization wanted to focus on, said Jada Sanford, East Texas event coordinator for Young Invincibles.
“East Texas is kind of underrepresented in this area with health care and coverage and just health in general, so we wanted to have a place for people to get shots, get information about what’s really happening with their health,” she said.
Irma Dixon brought her daughter to the clinic for health insurance and hoped she also would be getting a booster shot.
“It’s a great opportunity," she said. "I just thank God that they’re able to do this for everybody during this pandemic, knowing that everybody needs insurance at this time and every other time. It’s a good thing.”
Mona Watts and Sharon Overshown, who were chatting at one of the tables set up in the center, said they were enjoying the food and prizes. Watts received a flu shot, and while Overshown wanted a booster shot, she would have to wait because she had been vaccinated less than six months prior.
“I think it’s wonderful because you get a variety of people that would go to a regular place to get the booster and COVID shot, and this is opened up to anybody," Watts said. "And I think they’ll feel more comfortable. It’s a nice environment."
Overshown had never heard of the Young Invincibles but said the group is "something good for the youth to get into.”
The Rev. Lynn Hargrow Sr. attended the clinic to support the efforts, saying he believes everyone needs the opportunity to acquire health insurance and be vaccinated. Hargrow also thinks there is a divide in our society today and said a lot of health issues in the minority community stem from the fact that many do not have access to health care.
“It’s economics and it's education and political and a lot of various things," he said. "Oftentimes, African American communities and Hispanic communities — the left-behind community, I like to call them — do not have opportunities and are not given the opportunities to get the benefits and the things that are available to the average American citizen. Health care is a big discrepancy.”
