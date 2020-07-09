The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests, including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit, to 1,021.
The total number of active cases including the Duncan Unit is 559 as of Wednesday morning.
The health district is reporting 683 positive tests in Angelina County — not including the Duncan Unit. They list 225 recoveries and nine deaths in Angelina County.
The New York Times described Angelina County as on an upward trend for case growth in the last seven days with a daily average of 18 new cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Association of Counties lists 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 16 in an intensive care unit. Five are on ventilators and there are 16 ventilators in use. There are 21 available adult ventilators.
The Duncan unit lists 77 active offender cases, 202 offender recoveries, 24 active employee cases 25 employee recoveries. There are 180 on medical restriction and 77 in medical isolation. They list 10 deaths.
The unit remains on lockdown.
Polk County has had 288 positive tests with 42 recoveries. San Augustine County has had 121 positive tests with 34 recoveries and seven deaths.
Nacogdoches County had 470 confirmed cases, 131 active cases, 314 recoveries and 25 deaths as of Thursday.
The state of Texas has had 220,564 cases reported with 113,284 recoveries, meaning there are an estimated 104,467 active cases. They list 2,813 fatalities. There have been 2,526,940 total tests taken; 212,321 were antibody tests.
They list Harris County as the largest hot spot with 39,311 cases.
