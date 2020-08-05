Pandemics can be stressful, as we’re all too aware by now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created fear, anxiety and other strong emotions in both adults and children, while certain public health actions, like social distancing, have created isolation and loneliness. These actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, however, so it’s important that we find ways to cope with stress in a healthy manner.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stress during an infectious disease outbreak can sometimes cause the following:
■ Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones, your financial situation or job, or loss of support services you rely on.
■ Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
■ Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
■ Worsening of chronic health problems.
■ Worsening of mental health conditions.
■ Increased use of tobacco and/or alcohol and other substances.
How each of us responds to stress during the pandemic can depend on our background, social support from family or friends, financial situation, health and emotional background, the community we live in, and many other factors. And while the changes that can happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways we try to contain the spread of the virus can affect anyone, the CDC says people who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:
■ People who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (for example, older people and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions).
■ Children and teens.
■ People caring for family members or loved ones.
■ Frontline workers such as health care providers and first responders.
■ Essential workers who work in the food industry.
■ People who have existing mental health conditions.
■ People who use substances or have a substance use disorder.
■ People who have lost their jobs, had their work hours reduced or had other major changes to their employment.
■ People who have disabilities or developmental delay.
■ People who are socially isolated from others, including people who live alone and people in rural or frontier areas.
■ People in some racial and ethnic minority groups.
■ People who do not have access to information in their primary language.
■ People experiencing homelessness.
■ People who live in congregate (group) settings.
Taking care of friends and family can be a stress reliever, but it should be balanced with care for yourself. Helping others cope with their stress by providing social support can also make your community stronger.
During times of increased social distancing, we can still maintain social connections and care for our mental health. Phone calls or video chats can help us all feel socially connected and less lonely or isolated.
Here are a few more healthy ways the CDC recommends to cope with stress:
■ Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.
■ Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).
■ Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
■ Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. (We’ll still be here to keep you informed when you come back if you need to take a break.)
■ Take care of your body.
■ Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
■ Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
■ Exercise regularly.
■ Get plenty of sleep.
■ Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
■ Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
■ Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
■ Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media or by phone or mail.
Perhaps most importantly, knowing the facts about COVID-19 and stopping the spread of rumors can help reduce stress and stigma. Understanding the risk to yourself and people you care about can help you connect with others and make an outbreak less stressful.
