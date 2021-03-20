It’s been a difficult year.
The classic definition of a pandemic is not elusive, according to the World Health Organization. It’s defined as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.’’
COVID-19 checked all of those boxes. Unfortunately, the virus is still checking those boxes.
It has been 373 days since COVID-19 was first mentioned by local leaders.
It has been 368 days since the first potential case was reported. The Angelina County & Cities Health District COVID-19 call center was established that day.
Friday will mark one year from the day the health district confirmed Angelina County’s first coronavirus case on March 26, 2020.
May 8 will mark one year from the day of Angelina’s first COVID-19-related death.
More than 46,000 Texas residents have died from COVID-19 during the last year, including 267 Angelina County residents.
“There was no feeling of control,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said thinking back over the last year. “I can’t say it went like I hoped because we didn’t know.”
She’s right.
A new disease doesn’t come with an instruction manual. It forces health care professionals to try to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while medical researchers scramble to find answers. Hopefully enough of those scientific facts lead to a virus. Or perhaps a cure.
But that does little to calm the fears of a community or its residents. That challenge falls to the cities and counties and their public health entities to work through the mess, day by day.
That means “do the best job with each day as it came,” Shaw said, adding, “I think we did what we needed to do.’’
Initially, that left her employees and volunteers to bear the brunt of the complaints, concerns and anger of a community looking for answers.
The proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel” appears closer to becoming a reality with the development and distribution of three vaccines. Each received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and, most recently, Johnson & Johnson.
The challenge health officials are now grappling with is how to encourage coronavirus vaccinations for residents who are hesitant to get the shots.
“There is some hesitancy,” Tremayne Mitchell, an epidemiologist from Atlanta placed in Lufkin by the CDC, said. “People really just want to know about it.”
But while people’s fears have eased, misconceptions persist.
“It’s just coming full circle,” Theresa Sant, a member of the health district’s public health preparedness department, said. “People are getting vaccines but with no masks and stuff, people are calling in more to get tested again. It’s just kind of like going all over again.”
But overall, where last year most callers were scared and in some cases distraught, they’re now more inquisitive and looking for assistance, she said.
We’re getting there, but the solution the community is seeking will continue to elude us if we fail to follow the health district’s recommendations:
■ Wear a mask.
■ Practice social distancing.
■ Get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.