The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported nine new cases and 34 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,932 and the total active cases to 789, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine; it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said in a previous report. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,153 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 397 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,144 positive cases, 82 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 293 active cases in the county on Monday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 256 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Monday. One offender is in medical isolation, one is on medical restriction..
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 38 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. No one is one medical restriction or isolation and the unit is no longer on lockdown.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 3,720 cumulative positive student cases and 3,053 positive staff cases.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were three new positive cases among students and one among staff on Tuesday. There were 161 students and 21 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Monday reported 739,222 positive cases, 15,533 deaths, an estimated 657,407 recoveries and an estimated 67,570 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 1,397 new daily cases and 11 new deaths, Monday. A total of 6,171,755 molecular tests had been conducted as of Sunday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.