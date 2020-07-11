Lufkin’s decision to adopt a program that provides resources to individuals with COVID-19 is a positive and much-needed step in the right direction for this community.
The city council on Tuesday approved the Community Para Medicine Program, which will utilize the Lufkin Fire Department and CARES Act funding to help infected people with chores such as picking up their groceries or medications and working with utility companies to make sure those people have their basic needs covered.
“This may seem like a very minor thing, but it’s a very significant thing,” interim city manager Bruce Green said. “We’re realizing that often people do not receive enough information, they do not know what to do when they’re getting a positive test.”
What those individuals need to do is stay home and self-quarantine, but they’re not. In addition, many are not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. That’s why the number of positive tests in Angelina County has climbed to more than 1,000.
Fire chief Jesse Moody proposed the program to counter the “serious growth of COVID-19 cases in Lufkin and Angelina County.
“We realized there was a need for a service so that people could live day-to-day without infecting other people,” he said.
The fire department will provide a packet to educate those infected on the importance of remaining in quarantine and establish a connection with that individual. The person will still need to pay for their groceries, medications or bills, but the department will help ensure that they have what they need and can be connected.
“We will do this by establishing a temporary relationship with the patient and encouraging them to stay home,’’ Moody said. ‘‘We will make it easier for them to stay home by doing everyday chores for them that would cause the public to be exposed if they are performed when the patient is infectious.”
The department also can conduct telemedicine calls between the patient and hospital of their choice to eliminate emergency room exposures while they wait.
Moody believes that by educating the ill and finding a way to ensure they stay home and don’t infect others while handling their basic needs, the number of new cases will drop. It’s easier to affect the behavior of a few hundred people instead of the nearly 100,000 residents in Angelina County, he said.
We hope he’s right, for all our sakes.
