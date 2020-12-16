The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday added five new coronavirus-related deaths to the fatality count since Tuesday, bringing the total to 121 fatalities.
This means there have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Angelina County in the last 7 days, according to state data. The SouthEast Regional Advisory Council said Angelina County’s case fatality rate is 3.8%, however, their information does not include the five new fatalities from Wednesday.
The state also estimates 1,001 active cases in Angelina County; that total includes probable cases.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports there are 131 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday night. There were 49 new positives and 82 new probable cases.
Year-to-date there have been 3,094 positive and 1,559 probable cases. They list 4,653 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,089 positive cases and an estimated 3,485 recoveries as of Wednesday afternoon. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, saying there were 1,518 of them.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was six people fewer than reported on Tuesday. There were four new coronavirus admissions in that time as well.
There are 17 people in the intensive care unit and 30 in general isolation, according to SETRAC.
State data shows 124 total hospital beds available with eight in the ICU in Trauma Service Area H as of Wednesday afternoon. TSA-H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties.
Statewide, there have been 1,367,965 confirmed cases, 151,375 probable cases, 24,394 fatalities and 1,216,415 estimated recoveries. They estimate 264,507 active cases, with 14,805 new positive cases, 3,202 new probable cases and 252 new fatalities on Wednesday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
