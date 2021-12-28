Editor’s note: Newsroom staff of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 4 local story of 2021. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
COVID-19 continued to be an ever-present speed bump on the road back to normalcy during 2021.
On Dec. 31, 2020, 5,696 positive cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County had been reported to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, according to administrator Sharon Shaw. As of Monday, however, that number had climbed to 14,150.
But while the number of reported cases has more than doubled, COVID-19’s rise was not a steady one throughout 2021.
From mid-December 2020 through January 2021, Angelina County was seeing, on average, 80 cases a day, according to Shaw. Also, in December of last year, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties to hospital and health care workers.
ACCHD’s first mass vaccination clinic occurred on Jan. 8. On Feb. 11, ACCHD received a state vaccine HUB status, which provided steady allotments of the Moderna vaccine, and 1,180 doses were administered, according to Shaw.
On March 3, ACCHD had its largest mass vaccination event, with 1,348 doses provided.
From March to June, positive cases began to drop dramatically as more doses of the vaccine were administered, Shaw said.
“The year started out as expected, with many cases of COVID in the community and schools,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glass of the Children’s Clinic. “It was very disruptive for the students and caused a lot of stress and anxiety in the schools and hospitals. But by spring, things were looking very good. Many people were getting vaccinated, the numbers were down and we hoped that come summer, we'd be home free.”
That was not been the case, however, as the delta variant arrived in East Texas in July. Cases began to skyrocket again, and by late August, Angelina County was seeing, on average, 90-110 cases daily.
“2021 was a hard year as we continued what we had done for nine to 10 months with no relief in sight, trying to keep ACCHD open to serve the public, and vaccine rollout was rocky and stretched many systems to the max,” Shaw said. “Then delta came in and took the wind out of our sails.”
“It seemed to come out of nowhere, and within weeks our hospitals went from having a couple COVID patients to over 100 total in Lufkin,” Glass said. “Part of our increase was due to the second issue, which was vaccine hesitancy and straight-up resistance in our area.”
The low vaccination rate contributed to the rapid spread of COVID-19 locally, and at one time, local hospitals had more inpatients with COVID-19 than Parkland or UT Southwestern in Dallas, Glass said.
“Our ERs, clinics and hospitals were completely overwhelmed, and patients were dying nearly every day,” he said. “This surge, unfortunately, coincided with the beginning of school. The Texas Education Agency did not provide clear guidance for the schools, and therefore their policies regarding masks and quarantining were inconsistent and lacking.”
COVID-19 “spread like wildfire through nearly every school district,” Glass said. Schools including Diboll and Lufkin ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy implemented mask mandates, and Wells and Zavalla ISDs temporarily shut down.
“Our clinics had hundreds of phone calls each day and couldn't keep up,” Glass said. “Eventually, some school districts were forced to put mask mandates in place, which helped stem the tide. By October, things had settled down, although patients were still dying in the hospitals. Our numbers have continued to improve since then.”
Now Angelina County is seeing 10 cases a day or less, Shaw said. However, Shaw wants to express that COVID-19 still exists and with the various variants is extremely unpredictable.
Currently, ACCHD has administered or enabled others to administer more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Shaw said. As of Monday, the COVID-19 fatality count in Angelina County was 426.
“The vaccine has been made available to help stop the spread and keep us out of the hospital," Shaw said. "The community rallied and came forward to help in mass vaccination efforts."
Recently, the omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered, though early data suggests omicron is more contagious but less severe than delta, Glass said.
“We are in a much better place now than we were last summer,” Glass said. “The number of COVID patients in the hospitals is very low and there are very few cases in the schools. Delta was so bad July through October that it seems by this point, most everyone has either vaccine-mediated or natural immunity, which is great.
“The question is how long will that last, how protective is it against new variants such as omicron, and will we have another winter surge after the holidays. That means everyone who is at risk or doesn't want to get it needs to get their booster ASAP, and the unvaccinated who are willing to take the risk of becoming ill may end up with improved natural immunity if they get it. I'm hoping that the combination of vaccinated patients and those who have developed immunity after infection will get us to that cherished level of herd immunity that can finally end this thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.