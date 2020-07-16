The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,329.
This total number does not reflect 60 additional cases The Lufkin Daily News reported on Wednesday. This is due to a discrepancy in reporting by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The number of active cases including the Duncan Unit is 624 as of Thursday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district updated the number of recovered to 401 people on Wednesday.
The health district is reporting 1,000 positive tests in Angelina County and 12 deaths.
The TDCJ lists six active offender cases, 270 offender recoveries, 19 active employee cases and 29 employee recoveries and 14 deaths at the Duncan Unit Thursday morning.
However, the TDCJ listed six active offender cases, 272 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases and 28 employee recoveries at the unit on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Daily News is reaching out to the TDCJ to try and pinpoint the source of the discrepancy.
The health district reported on Thursday that Polk County has 414 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 139 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County was still reporting 613 confirmed cases, 234 active cases, 348 recoveries and 31 deaths as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Department of State Health Services reported 282,365 cases with an estimated 149,276 recoveries Thursday morning, meaning there are an estimated 129,657 active cases. They also reported 3,432 fatalities. There have been 2,864,541 total tests taken; 221,123 were antibody tests.
The total cases reported in the state of Texas grew by 7,307 in one day.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
