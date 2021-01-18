The Angelina County & Cities Health District on Monday reported 213 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases in Angelina County.
The Department of State Health Services reported one new COVID-19-related deaths in the county since Saturday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee is reporting a COVID-19 census of 35% and a total COVID-19 patient count of 64. Of those, 44 are in general isolation, 5 are in the ICU and 15 were new admits.
The health district reported a total of 6,765 cases with 4,129 positive and 2,636 probable cases Monday evening. The state reported 4,012 confirmed positives, 2,540 probable cases, 191 deaths, an estimated 1,040 active cases and an estimated 5,321recovered cases.
The numbers reported by the state have typically been behind the numbers reported by the health district.
The state reported a total confirmed case count of 1,864,249 positive cases, 261,303 probable cases, 32,084 deaths and 1,697,272 estimated recoveries. Officials also reported an estimated 380,792 active cases, 10,110 new confirmed cases, 695 new probable cases and 46 new deaths.
