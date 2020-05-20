There are 168 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Wednesday afternoon — up by 14 people, according to the Angelina County website.
Included in that number, 54 have recovered, two have been hospitalized and two are dead.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 52 cases in Polk County, 38 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 28 in San Augustine County with one death.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 226 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. There have been 177 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 51,323 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,419 deaths. The agency estimates 30,341 patients have recovered. There have been 770,241 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.