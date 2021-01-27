The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Angelina County has continued to drop, according to data reported by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee Tuesday.
There were 57 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 15 in the ICU with six new admits Tuesday in Angelina County hospitals.
The COVID census was 32.29%, similar to Thursday’s stats.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported eight new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 208. The data also included 4,169 confirmed cases, 2,688 probable cases, 810 estimated active cases and 5,839 estimated recovered cases.
The state reported a total case count of 1,988,063 confirmed cases, 285,056 probable cases, 34,701 deaths and an estimated 1,845,210 recovered cases. The data also included an estimated 376,862 active cases and 21,813 new cases, 3,651 new probable cases and 307 new deaths as of Tuesday.
The DSHS also reported new COVID-19 numbers for school districts as of the week ending Jan. 17.
New school data from a report ending Jan. 17 includes:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows 21 new student cases and seven new staff cases in that time frame. Of those cases, none are listed as originating from on-campus sources, 15 from off-campus and 13 from unknown sources. The data lists 227 total student cases and 134 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows no new student cases or staff cases. The report lists 57 total student cases and 22 total staff cases with three infections coming from on-campus, 28 from off-campus and 48 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. However, the report lists 63 total student cases and 23 total staff cases though it listed 54 total student cases and 21 total staff cases in the report from the week ending Jan. 12.
■ Huntington ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. This report states the district has had 10 total student cases and 19 total staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. The state data also lists three total staff cases with no student cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. The data shows 10 total staff cases and no student cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data shows no new cases. The report states PCA has had 14 total staff cases and no student cases.
