The Texas Department of State Health Services says the number of COVID-19 cases in Angelina County is increasing ... again.
The agency reports 8,469 estimated recoveries, 5,055 confirmed cases and 3,888 probable cases in Angelina County as of Tuesday afternoon.
Those numbers are in line with increases being reported by health officials statewide and nationwide.
Only 37.55% of Angelina County’s 86,715 residents (as of 2019) have been fully vaccinated, according to the state. There have been 55,909 doses administered in Angelina County, which includes first and second doses.
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will not impose another statewide mask mandate. He told a Houston TV station it would be “inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask,’’ adding Texas is “past the time of government mandates” and “into the time for personal responsibility.”
Therein lies the problem — the kamikaze cultism of unvaccinated individuals who refuse the vaccine or mock the severity of the virus.
Simply put, those spreading misinformation about the vaccine should shut up. Some of the most common lies about the vaccine include:
■ Gives you COVID-19.
■ Rewrites your DNA.
■ Makes you infertile.
■ Makes you magnetic.
■ Implants a microchip or tracking device in a recipient. (Most people already willingly carry a mobile tracking device: their cellphone.)
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell implored Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others opposed to vaccines.
“If there is anybody out there willing to listen: Get vaccinated,” he said at his press conference last week at the Capitol.
Health authorities have warned that even though the COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective — the Pfizer and Moderna ones are about 95% against symptomatic infection in studies — they’re not perfect. No vaccine is.
But of the 8,787 people who have died in Texas due to COVID-19 since early February, only 43 were fully vaccinated, the DSHS reported last week.
That means 99.5% of people who died due to COVID-19 in Texas from Feb. 8 to July 14 were unvaccinated, while 0.5% were the result of “breakthrough infections,” which DSHS defines as people who contracted the virus two weeks after being fully vaccinated.
Key pandemic indicators have increased in Texas as the highly contagious delta variant burns through unvaccinated communities. The state’s positivity rate — the ratio of cases to tests — climbed above 10% earlier this month for the first time since February. Abbott previously has identified that as a dangerous threshold.
Data from around the nation shows U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated. As of July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 5,492 vaccinated people who were hospitalized or died and also tested positive for coronavirus — out of more than 159 million fully vaccinated Americans. Just 69.1% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.
After all the complaining about business closures, staying home, social distancing and masks, it never occurred to us there would be any difficulty getting Americans to get the shot, especially since it’s free and readily available.
It’s not complicated. Get vaccinated.
