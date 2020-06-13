Hi folks. I don’t have a lot of news, because the center is not open yet. The good news is that the staff will be working this week, starting Monday, to clean and sanitize the building in preparation for you seniors to be able to come back on June 22.
That’s one more week of waiting.
We will not be having any activities at this time. No bingo, no “42” or special speakers. Things will be very different from our normal, as you may expect.
Wendy said that we will have specified times for lunches and that will be announced closer to opening ... we may have to hold two lunch times to accommodate for everyone and to maintain social distancing. You will be notified as to the lunch time ASAP.
We will not be able to use the salad bar at the present time. Condiments will not be on the table and we will be using Styrofoam cups, plates and plasticware. Please be patient with us as we aim to please you. This will definitely take everyone’s cooperation.
There’s a new face among our employees. Conner joined us and he takes the route of Richard Childress who has retired. Good luck, Richard, and welcome Conner to our senior family.
Please welcome another newcomer to our team. Katy Baker will be in charge of picking up van riders once we have that up and going again.
Lorrie and I have been going to the center on Monday to see who all we can see picking up their frozen meals. It’s been so good seeing our seniors, and if we can’t visit with them personally, we can wave at them.
Such a good feeling. I’ve missed everyone and all that I’ve heard from via phone call, email and/or text messages is anxious to meet again.
I want to extend my condolences to Alene Watts on the passing of her husband, Carl Watts. Carl was a faithful “42” player and his sweet wife, Alene, was good to bring him each time. R.I.P., Carl.
I am looking forward to getting back to some kind of normal. Hope to see you soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.