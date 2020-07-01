The Zavalla Fourth of July Fireworks Show is on tap for Saturday with some extra guidance for safety during the pandemic.
Zavalla police chief Chris Wade said the grounds are made up of eight acres, so there will be plenty of room for people to remain socially distant.
“We talked to local officials … and everybody decided that we have plenty of land and should be able to keep everybody six feet apart,” he said. “We ask everyone who attends to wear a mask, although we can’t enforce that, and to stay in their vehicle if they prefer.”
This is the first year the town has been able to celebrate July 4 on the actual holiday, he said. The Blueberry Bog is donating the fireworks, Wade said.
And this year’s DJ won’t be Wade, so he’s excited about the opportunity to help with the fireworks themselves.
“We were talking about vendors, but because of COVID-19 concerns, we’re not going to have that,” he said.
He encouraged attendees to bring their own drinks and snacks to enjoy the show.
“Everybody is excited,” he said. “We’re aware of concerns, and we want everybody to come out and be safe. We wanted to provide something for people to come to. I know they’re tired of staying at the house with nothing to do, so we’re going to try to keep it as safe as we can.
The gates to the Zavalla Rodeo Grounds — just south of town on U.S. Highway 69 south — open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at dark. Tickets to the event are $5 per vehicle and proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Zavalla Fire Department.
