“My body, my choice.”
Danged right it is.
I have the right to decide what goes in or on my body. Greatest part of living in this country, right?
Here we are, thinking we were past this COVID-19 and pandemic nonsense and ready to get back to where we were way back then — and now we’re dealing with another virus eruption.
We heard all about the benefits of wearing masks indoors or around others, and we’ve had several months to decide whether we will or won’t get a vaccine. We’ve heard from seemingly every medical expert and scientist on the planet. The virus’ effects shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone at this point.
We’ve had months to mourn everyone we’ve lost. Months to figure out how we’re gonna pay back all those medical bills accrued while hospitalized.
Plenty of time to dig in on how we would respond on a personal level. Some folks still choose not to mask up, and others are outright stating their resistance to any vaccine.
Heck, yes. Ain’t freedom great?
When it came time for me to decide, I made my choice.
I got the vaccine. I still wear a mask when I’m indoors or around others.
Sure, everyone has reasons for doing so or not, and it can get confusing. I’m not exceptionally smart, so I had to narrow my reasons considerably until I found the best one for me.
My family — especially my wife.
I’m not exactly good at taking care of myself. Got a list of bad habits, proving my own well-being isn’t high on my list of priorities. Never has been.
But my wife? My kids? My grandkids? That’s a whole ’nother level of protection.
Our kids are grown, meaning my wife and I spend most of our time alone together. Like a lot of husbands, I’m overly protective when it comes to her safety. I lock all our doors at bedtime and check our property before hitting the sack (old vets would call it “securing the perimeter”). I make sure she’s safe before I go to sleep. If a horde of invaders came through my door, they’d have to go through me first. I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure she’s OK. You tell me that piling dirty underwear on my head would guarantee she’d never get sick, and buddy, I’m reaching for the skivvies.
She’s the main reason I chose to get yet another jab in my arm, and why I wrap a small piece of annoying cloth around my grill when I go out. I can’t stand the idea of letting something even remotely avoidable happen to her. Years ago, I was working on a ladder outside when I started climbing down. I didn’t know Susie was standing right below me, and I accidentally elbowed her in the face.
Just a few months ago, I was playing with my granddaughter when I failed to stop her from banging her head on a chair. There was a knot, there were tears and a massive guilt trip on my part.
On both occasions, I felt like human garbage for months. I don’t want anything harming my people, period. I’ll do whatever it takes. Pass me them dirty draws.
Are masks and vaccines 100% effective? At this point, who the heck knows? This new virus variant has even the most knowledgeable trying to figure out what does or doesn’t work. Science isn’t perfect. Its very definition admits science is “knowledge gained by systematic study.” One answer is rarely acceptable, especially with something as confounding as a virus.
I’m not about to argue with ’em while they keep digging for answers. I’m a guy who barely made it through high school biology classes. I took geology for my science credit in college just so I wouldn’t have to give biology another chance to kick my butt.
Yeah, I’ll trust the medical experts, especially since they’re the ones from whom I’ll be begging for help if I do get sick.
If a vaccine mandate happens, I’m set. As a veteran, I remember tons of shots I received — without a say in the matter — despite not having a clue what was going into my body. Those corpsmen at Marine Corps boot camp lined us up and drilled us in each arm like they were taking bayonet practice. Later, we’d receive vaccines for everything from tetanus to diphtheria to anthrax. In the military, it’s “my body, their choice.”
I know, I know. Even the vaccinated can catch COVID. But I’ve gotten the flu after a flu shot (when my wife reminded me to get one). I’ve also had the flu during times I forgot to get poked. I was down a lot shorter time after the shot. The other times knocked me for a loop.
I really don’t get how a disease became a political talking point. I’ve had my bout with the virus, and it didn’t ask for my voter ID before it invaded my person and proceed to kick my large, exquisitely dimpled booty. Stuff tore me down for months.
You think I want to see my loved ones going through the same thing? Think a-danged-gain.
So yes, I’ve made my choices. I’ve already been called a “sheep,” but I remind those people that wolves die, too. I’m not worried about my reputation, especially among anyone who doesn’t actually know me — or how much I love my family.
I’ll focus my worries on the people closest to me. Yes, my family first and foremost, but also anyone else who happens to be around me. I mask up so the young people working the front door of the stores don’t have to worry about catching (or hearing) anything from me. They’re just doing their jobs. I’d have to be a total jerk to take out any frustrations on them.
I’ll try like crazy to make sure I’m not adding to the overloads our nurses and doctors currently are experiencing.
If it were just me? If we were only talking about risking my own health and not that of others? Shoot. I’m pretty dumb when it comes to taking care of myself. Just ask my wife.
It’s not just me. It’s a virus, meaning it spreads. It’ll keep hanging around until we find a way to stop spreading it to others.
“My body, my choice.” Absolutely.
But it’s not “their body, my choice.”
I’m not about to forget there’s a pretty big difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.