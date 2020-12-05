Zavalla ISD announced on Thursday it would be closing and transitioning to online learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Students were released early on Thursday, and the school took a holiday on Friday, superintendent Ricky Oliver said.
The district will be learning online next week and will return to campus Dec. 14. All UIL extracurricular activities and Little Dribblers are suspended until then, as well.
However, breakfast and lunches will still be available in the cafeteria from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“There was one student case, but we had teachers who were possibly exposed, so that’s why we went online,” Oliver said. “But we went ahead and used a banked day today to get the buildings deep-cleaned, just in case, and to give the teachers time to prepare for the online next week.”
The district will reevaluate the situation if more cases come up, but Oliver said he does not anticipate staying remote.
