First and second COVID-19 vaccinations planned for today and Friday were rescheduled by the Angelina County & Cities Health District, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
The first dose clinic scheduled for today is rescheduled to Feb. 24 to ensure the vaccine arrives on time, Shaw said.
The second dose clinic scheduled for Friday is rescheduled to Feb. 23.
Appointment times will remain the same for all who were scheduled in for this week.
