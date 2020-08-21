HUNTINGTON — Huntington Elementary School was teeming with children for the first time since March on Thursday.
Most of the older students marched one-by-one into the elementary school at the front entrance while the younger students were escorted by parents through the side.
“We’ve got to step on each square,” one mom said to her son, holding him back from bolting into the building as they stepped into green taped squares.
Five-year-old Bailey Scarber danced by her mom, Kim, while she waited for her chance to enter the school. She was so ready for school and was super excited to learn, she said.
She figured the best part was going to be gym class. She was decked in colorful active clothes and tennis shoes so she’d be ready.
“Or math class,” she said. “I like all of the studies that is in a school, but I’ve never been to school before.”
Her big brother has already been going to school and he taught her lots before her first day so she’d be ready.
“He teached me even how to fight — with swords,” she said. “Like two swords.”
She was also super proud of knowing her ABCs.
“Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, Y, U, X, Y and Z,” she sang. “Next time won’t you sing with me?”
Coy, 5, was there with his mom Courtnie Phillips waiting to meet Mrs. Powers, his teacher. He’s been getting ready all summer for this. He was most excited to learn math.
Stephanie Forrest had two sons starting school Thursday. She was there with Kayden, who was starting his first day of pre-k, and her daughter Mikayla, who was sad because she wasn’t quite old enough to start yet but still toted a Frozen-themed backpack. Forrest’s oldest, Zain, is in eighth grade.
“I have been a little concerned, but I can’t keep my kids from living life, having a life,” she said. “Especially with (Kayden), he was excited. There’s that risk we’re all taking, but this may be around forever.”
She pointed to the flu and how bad it was when it first started and that the world had to grow accustomed to it, too. She wanted to see her children kept safe, but had faith in the school.
Kayden was toting two large gift bags for his teachers with goodies and decorations he picked out especially for them. He proudly held up a bag of gummy worms and to show what all he picked up.
Lauren Hooper, the elementary school principal, said the first day of school was going really well.
“It’s so exciting to see all of our babies with these smiles on their faces,” she said. “It’s just a good time.”
Like most campuses now, the school has implemented safety precautions, but will continue encouraging a fun learning environment, she said.
“We’re showing kids how to wash their hands the right way,” she said. “But we still want school to be fun, so our teachers are having to work really hard and do some slower transitions so kids can still move about the classroom. That’s important to me.”
