Friday marked the kick-off of the United Way of Angelina County 2020 fundraiser.
The organization’s plan is to raise $290,000 from individuals within the county that will remain with local nonprofits, campaign chair Hilary Haglund Walker said.
The last year has shown this organization just how necessary the financial support of Angelina County residents is as more and more individuals have needed the help of local nonprofits, further stressing the importance of fundraising this fall.
“Obviously, economically there are concerns and we’re going to be asking people to step up in ways that maybe they haven’t before or even in ways that feel a little harder than before,” Walker said.
“But the need is greater and we saw that when we all met as a United Way advisory committee and listened to every single agency that applied for funds. We know that need is there, and that need is even greater than a year ago.”
She pointed to the Salvation Army, where since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Angelina County they continued to feed more and more people, and those numbers have just kept increasing. Additionally, the organization began finding shelter for those in need and extra assistance where they can.
“That’s the mission of the United Way,” Walker said. “It is food, it is shelter and it is (filling those) basic needs of our friends and neighbors and that’s what we’re called to do.”
Several other organizations the United Way has partnered with have done the exact same thing for those they help, especially with COVID-19 increasing demand.
“Those needs didn’t stop, and in many cases, they increased,” she said.
She recognizes that people have been hit harder because of the impacts of this virus on the community. In that, she acknowledged there would be a challenge in getting people to donate as much as they have in the past.
“I’m going to be asking those that can, to give and probably give more maybe than they have,” Walker said. “Not all of us are in the same position. Some of us have kept our jobs and we’ve not missed a paycheck and we’ve continued to benefit from an economy that in some ways has stabilized.”
She asked that those who have been able to maintain their lifestyle find a way to dig deeper into their hearts — and pockets — to help provide for those who haven’t been as lucky.
“United Way dollars stay local,” Walker said. “When you give to the United Way of Angelina County, you are giving to your friends and your neighbors. One day that could be you. We just ask for people to be generous this year, to recognize the needs of our neighbors and to give as they’re able.”
Chris Caraway, vice president of business banking at Commercial Bank of Texas, has partnered with Patrick Haney, who runs Vend-Buffet for Lufkin Coca-Cola, to collect donations from Angelina County corporations.
Caraway had faith in their ability to raise money, especially with the numerous corporations now operating in Lufkin thanks to the efforts of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, he said.
“Our economic development people have done such a great job in Lufkin, with Angelina Forest Products and Twin Disc and those other new companies that have come to Lufkin and are excited to be a part of our United Way campaign,” Caraway said. “We’re anxious to see how we can get them involved, as well.”
Most of these companies were just getting started when the 2019 fundraiser kicked off. But with a year under their belts and those running the operations being from Lufkin and Angelina County, Caraway believes they’re excited to work on this fundraiser and to help the community.
“With the need this year and what we saw United Way do with helping people during the pandemic, we know the need is even greater this year, so we know our work and that of the community is even greater this year,” Caraway said.
