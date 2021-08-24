Three more Angelina County residents who were infected with COVID-19 have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, bringing the total since March 2020 to 300 people.
There have been a total of 10,842 Angelina County residents who were reported to be infected, meaning 2.76% of those infected with the coronavirus have died. The state is reporting an estimated 1,178 active cases, which means 10.86% of the county’s total reported cases since March 2020 are currently considered active.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District Monday evening reported 124 new positive or probable cases, bringing the total of each to 5,670 people and 4,947 people, respectively. There have been 637 new cases in the last seven days, she said.
The health district does not provide the daily updates it did during the first two waves, so some updates show figures accumulated over days when no new information was available.
But state data — which covers estimated active cases, recoveries, fatalities, tests and vaccinations — and information from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council — which covers hospitalizations — are both updated daily. The data from these two sources show the increasing impact of the pandemic on Angelina County residents.
There have been 59 new coronavirus-related admissions to one of the county’s two local hospitals since Aug. 18, SETRAC reports. Its data showed 81 people were hospitalized in Lufkin’s two hospitals Tuesday, with five new admissions reported on Aug. 24.
Schools in the county also are beginning to see cases spreading; Hudson ISD reported 19 cases since the first day of school on Monday and 47 in an update Tuesday. The district intends to implement additional mitigation measures in an attempt to curb the spread.
Likewise, Huntington ISD reported “less than 11” new coronavirus cases the week of Aug. 16 and Wells ISD is closing its campus down until Aug. 30.
There were 114,778 total tests given in Angelina County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state. There were 67,624 molecular tests, 3,542 antibody tests and 43,612 antigen tests.
On the flip side, more people have received vaccinations as the numbers continue to rise. The week of Aug. 16 saw 1,504 people vaccinated in Angelina County, while the week beginning Aug. 23 has already seen 123 people vaccinated.
There had been 61,736 doses administered in Angelina County as of Aug. 24; there were 29,106 people fully vaccinated at that point.
