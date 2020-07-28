Angelina County has 79 new cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Angelina County & Cities Health District Tuesday afternoon.
The total number of cases in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility and Diboll Correctional Center prison units, is 1,886.
The health district is reporting 1,566 cases, including 401 recoveries and 14 deaths.
The Duncan Unit has four active offender cases, 271 offender recoveries, nine active employee cases, four employee recoveries and 16 offender deaths, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Diboll Unit has five active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, two active employee cases and no employee recoveries.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y40zfqe3x.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 30 new cases for Nacogdoches County on Monday for a total of 898 cases — 11 of which come from the Nacogdoches County Jail. The county was also notified of one additional death from a previously reported case, a female city resident in her 50s, to bring the total number of deaths to 32.
Statewide, there have been 394,265 cases reported with an estimated 244,449 recovered, an estimated 143,939 active and 5,877 deaths as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. The state had conducted 3,476,926 tests as of Monday.
The DSHS reported 8,341 new cases on Tuesday with 164 deaths.
Additionally, the state on Monday changed the way it counts deaths related to COVID-19. Rather than waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state, the state will collect death certificates that list COVID-19 as a cause of death. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
