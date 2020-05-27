Tuesday Morning, the discount goods retailer, joins the list of big businesses who filed for bankruptcy since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lufkin’s store in the Chestnut Village Shopping Center is one of the 230 locations closing this summer and was listed in the “first phase” of closures according to a Business Insider story. The company will close 131 other locations in the first phase.
Missy Shanks, the Lufkin store manager, was unable to comment, saying she didn’t have much information on the issue at this time.
Tuesday morning has joined a slew of department stores closing, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew and Stage Stores, according to an Associated Press story. The story states the store was weakened before the pandemic due to a lack of “exciting merchandise” and “stiffer competition” from stores like T.J. Maxx and Home Goods.
“While consumers do not expect off-price discount retailers to have a perfectly curated selection of merchandise, they do demand that the range is reasonably coherent and contains interesting finds," Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Data Retail, told the Associated Press.
“Unfortunately, Tuesday Morning often fails to deliver this. Many stores are not so much an Aladdin’s cave of exciting treasures as a jumbled flea market of whatever buyers could seemingly get their hands on."
Additionally, the store plans to exit 100 locations, leaving them with a network of 450 stores nationwide. They will be renegotiating leases as well, according to the AP story.
“The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business," Steve Becker, the chief executive officer at Tuesday Morning, said in a statement.
The company has reopened 80% of its stores, the Associated Press said, and expects to continue reopenings.
