The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 116 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 25 — three days after the district’s last update.
No information about cases from the last two days was posted by the district. The district reported 4,621 positive cases, 57 more than reported Feb. 22; and 3,292 probable cases, 59 more than reported Feb. 22.
Angelina County’s coronavirus/hospital census dropped to 14.58% Friday, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows. The hospital census rate has steadily dropped since Feb. 22 when the hospital census rate dropped from 35.25% to 19.15%.
The COVID/hospital census in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina County, has remained below 15% since Feb. 20 at the least, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. County Judge Don Lymbery said Thursday that he had asked the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to open bars up to 75% in light of the slowing hospitalization rate.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital remained in the 30s and 40s all week. Friday had the fewest number of patients with 35 people — down, just two from Thursday, according to SETRAC.
The state reported 253 total COVID-19-related fatalities in Angelina County on Saturday. The state also estimated 408 current active cases and 7,252 estimated recoveries.
Statewide, a total of 2,284,059 people have reported contracting the virus; 356,150 people have been considered probable cases; and an estimated 2,417,585 people have recovered. The state estimates there are 161,316 active cases and reports 42,739 total fatalities related to the coronavirus statewide.
The state reported 5,687 new confirmed cases, 2,416 new probable cases and 164 new fatalities as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.