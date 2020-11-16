The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas is rising, and one school has closed its doors.
Palestine ISD Superintendent Jason Mashall announced in a Facebook message that more than 200 students and 26 teachers from the high school campus were on quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
"Due to the high number of students and staff who have had to be quarantined, we do not have the ability to offer a quality in-person learning program at this time at Palestine HS," the Facebook state reads. "Therefore, Palestine HS will be moving to the Home Learning Plan for all students this Thursday, November 12th."
The move extends through Thanksgiving break until Nov. 30 only for the high school. Marshall also called Nov. 13 an at-home learning day for the entire district.
"I can't tell you how much we appreciate your patience during this difficult time for our school district and community," Marshall said in a statement. "As I visit with other school superintendents in our region and state, they are shocked at the number of COVID cases we have in our area and are amazed that we have been able to maintain our commitment to in-person learning. Again, thank you for your assistance and cooperation as we continue to manage this situation."
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 35 probable cases late Sunday night.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,609, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way. People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported that there were 2,439 positive tests and 800 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,405 positive cases, 95 fatalities, 2,205 estimated recoveries and 105 estimated active cases on Monday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 256 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Monday morning.
The TDCJ also reported 18 deaths at the Duncan Unit. This is lower than previously reported. Jeremy Desel, director of communications, said this is because the total count includes both presumed and confirmed deaths.
"A death doesn't become formally a COVID death until a final autopsy comes in," Desel said. "A presumed COVID death that has a preliminary autopsy result that is COVID or at least COVID related, but then there is a third bucket that is a pending cause bucket, which means there has not been any preliminary autopsy results, but basically signs point to the fact that it's possible that it's COVID related."
The process can take months to finalize, so a death can remain COVID related for a long time before it is finally taken off the list, he said.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, one active employee case and 15 recovered employee cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported on Monday that COVID-19 patients take up 14.58% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 11 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
As of Thursday, 24,439 cumulative positive student cases and 14,852 positive staff cases were reported with an estimated 2,136,847 students on campus as of Sept. 28 and an 800,078 staff count from 2019-20. New reports are typically released on Thursdays.
The data from a report ending on Nov. 8 shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows 12 new student cases (one from early education to third grade and 11 from grades 7-12) and 59 total student cases (17 from early education to third grade, seven from grades 4-6 and 35 cases from grades 7-12). That same data shows seven new staff cases with 26 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows no new student cases and two new staff cases. There have been eight total cases at the district (two from early education to third grade, one from grades 4-6 and five from grades 7-12). There have been four total staff cases.
■ Hudson ISD data shows one new student case in early education to third grade. There have been 30 total cases in the district (five from early education to third grade, four from grades 4-6 and 21 from grades 7-12). There have been seven total staff cases.
■ Huntington ISD data shows no new student cases and two new staff cases. There have been five total cases in the district (one in grades 4-6 and four in grades 7-12). There have been four staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. There have been four total student cases (one in grades 4-6 and three in grades 7-12) and three total staff cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been four total student cases (two in early education to third grade and two in grades 7-12). There have been five total staff cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy has reported no new student or staff cases. Their data shows no student cases and three staff cases.
Statewide, the DSHS on Monday reported 1,020,721 positive cases, 19,559 deaths, an estimated 871,784 recoveries and an estimated 131,820 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 6,390 new daily cases and 89 new deaths. A total of 9,235,382 molecular tests had been conducted as of Saturday.
The true number of cases of COVID-19 statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
