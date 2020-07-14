The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,182.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also reporting three new deaths, bringing the total deaths in Angelina County to 26.
The health district is reporting 834 cases in Angelina County with 609 estimated active cases and 225 estimated recovered and 12 deaths.
There have been 348 cases combined at the Duncan Unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, according to the TDCJ.
However, Saundra Renfro, business manager of the Diboll Correctional Facility, said the nine cases listed on the TDCJ's dashboard as "recovered" were transferred from another facility and they have not had any positive cases at their facility at any time.
The TDCJ is reporting today that the Duncan Unit has 339 cases, with one active offender case, 273 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases, 28 employee recoveries and 14 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The health district reported 380 positive tests and an estimated 42 recovered in Polk County and 130 positive tests, 34 estimated recovered and 12 deaths in San Augustine County.
The city of Nacogdoches is reporting 584 total positive tests, an estimated 348 recoveries and 31 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
As of 9 a.m. today, the state of Texas has had 264,313 cases reported with an estimated 136,419 recoveries, an estimated 124,659 active cases and 3,235 deaths, according to the Department of State Health Services. It has conducted 2,820,803 total tests as of today, with 217,734 of those being antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
