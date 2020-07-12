While the Angelina County and Cities Health District hasn’t updated its local list of COVID-19 case counts since Friday, Nacogdoches County’s numbers have continued to climb over the weekend.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Nacogdoches County of 32 new cases today, including one death, to bring the total number of cases in that county to 579 with 31 deaths.
Four of the cases are associated with long-term care facilities while two are from previously reported households.
Additionally, the city of Nacogdoches Water Office and Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s offices will be closed starting Monday due to employees’ exposure to COVID-19, according to a press release from Amy Mehaffey, communications and Main Street director for the city.
“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with this (water office) employee will be tested and self-quarantined,” Mehaffey said. “Nevertheless, city of Nacogdoches staff remain committed to offering the same level of service, despite this change, and will keep the public informed regarding a reopening date, once established.”
The closure only includes the lobby at city hall, and the payment kiosk and other off-site locations will still be equipped to accept water bill payments.
The district clerk’s office will be closed starting Monday and continuing through Friday in accordance with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for personal quarantine after a deputy clerk in the office tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a press release from Nacogdoches County District Clerk Loretta Cammack.
The office will be working with all Nacogdoches County courts and departments to provide necessary services and will be available by email at dclerk@co.nacogdoches.tx.us.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,088 today.
The DSHS is reporting 743 cases in Angelina County with 509 estimated active and 225 estimated recovered. The health district is reporting nine deaths.
There have been 345 cases combined at the Duncan Unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, according to the TDJC. The Duncan Unit has 336, with 70 active offender cases, 204 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases, 28 employee recoveries and 11 presumed COVID-19 deaths. The Diboll Correctional Facility has no active cases among offenders and employees and nine offenders have recovered.
As of 4 p.m. today, the state of Texas has had 258,658 cases reported with an estimated 132,638 recoveries, an estimated 122,828 active cases and 3,192 deaths, according to the DSHS. It has conducted 2,757,859 total tests as of today, with 217,536 of those as of Saturday being antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.