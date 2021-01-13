Andrea Barrett has been named to the newly created position of dean of e-learning at Angelina College.
The position was created to support students and faculty who have been thrust into an online learning environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett said.
“Online learning has definitely been a growing form or modality for learning that colleges and universities have been doing for a very long time but not in the sense that the entire college is doing that,” Barrett said. “We definitely had a void of providing support for faculty in the sense of providing engaging learning environments in the online format.”
Beyond the pandemic, the college is aware that online learning is never going away, Barrett said. So her new position will be crucial to continuing to develop and mold the online platform for future success.
“The position was created in a way to provide faculty and students with the support that is needed to create that engaging, high-quality learning environment by providing appropriate professional development, tech support, instructional design,” she said.
Barrett has eight years as a chemistry and biology instructor at the college prior to her current position. She said she looks forward to providing a way for faculty to create the best possible learning environment for students to be as successful as possible.
“We all really care about our students’ success,” Barrett said. “That’s the ultimate goal — providing them the ability to be successful, to graduate or transfer to a four-year college if that’s what they want to do and get jobs where they can have a career and build that career.”
The college is working on building its professional development and training for faculty and staff. They are planning on offering some in-house training options and helping support them on attending training online or through travel once the pandemic ends.
They also are working on streamlining courses offered through the Blackboard online platform so they look similar from course to course in various disciplines. Barrett said this practice is shown to increase student success, as students will know right where to find their resources and their class syllabus.
This semester the college will be offering some hybrid courses as it transitions slowly back to the face-to-face option, Barrett said.
“There are some courses where it is so vital to have hands-on experience,” Barrett said. “Some of our science labs have moved back to having face-to-face with proper social distancing and cohort groups with smaller group numbers.”
Barrett said she and the college understand the difficulty created in the situation the pandemic has presented with the entirety of the population being forced online in such a short time.
“Our goal is to help provide the support and resources to our students and our faculty that are meeting in an online environment so that they can have a very engaging experience and learning experience in their courses,” Barrett said. “We hear them, and we want to help support them in the best possible way we can. That’s why we’re creating a new position and a new system of support.”
