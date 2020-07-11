The city of Lufkin is facing a historic budget revenue shortfall as it prepares for Fiscal Year 2020-21, city officials say.
A loss in sales tax revenue, among other things, has resulted in a deficit of nearly $800,000 for the general fund. This has the potential to result in furloughs, layoffs and reduced services, although the city council does not seem to have a taste for any of those options, interim city manager Bruce Green said.
“As of this date (which was listed on the document as June 18), we’re looking at a $798,470 deficit,” Green said. “If I marked the thing that is the real concern, it would be that. The former city manager, who had over 30 years of experience here, had never seen that.”
Green remains hopeful for some of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, which would help. The city has been watching its spending closely to determine what could be reimbursed by the federal government in this unprecedented time.
“If we can tie any efforts that we’ve made in Police and Fire,” Green said.
City officials are reluctant to raise taxes or cut programs in the face of this deficit, though, Green said.
“The city council is never interested in raising taxes or those kinds of things,” he said. “You just won’t see that very much. We usually stay with the same tax rate. If we have any growth there, we live off it.”
Tax rates compiled by Angelina County Tax Assessor-Collector Billie Page show Lufkin has maintained the same tax rate of 53 cents per $100 valuation since 2017. The tax rate in 2016 was 52 cents per $100 valuation.
The city covers much of its budgets with the millions brought in through sales tax revenues. Year-to-date, the city has received $8,599,990, which is 1.32% less than last year, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ website.
City sales tax overall has been on the decline for their 2019-20 fiscal year that began in October. In the last 10 months, there have been four months during which the city saw an increase in revenue — July being the latest — from the previous year, leaving the other six months to remain below last year’s revenues.
Cities are paid two months after the sales are completed, so July’s revenue is based on May sales. Green said the comptroller will go back regularly, and an audit was given to the city, and that will affect how much money they get some months.
“The month that shows as June would have revenues from April when (the city) was shut down and inexplicably, the actual rate was 11.88 percent up. … Without the adjustments, we would have been 12 percent down. The 11.88 percent is real money, but it was them paying us back.”
July’s sales tax revenues were up from sales in May, he said. But what was most shocking was that the audit actually resulted in the state taking $36,000 because they’d overpaid the city at some point.
“It’s good news for us, but we don’t know how to read it yet,” Green said. “And it still puts us down for the year.”
He hopes the surge in allocations is not a bad sign of resident behavior during the coronavirus, but is grateful for what help it gave.
Because of the city’s conservative approach to its budget, it is regularly down about $500,000 every year and that is made up through tightening budgets where spending isn’t necessary. Each year, the city conducts a budget adjustment about six months into the fiscal year to cut where they can to ensure the city remains in the black without affecting citizen’s regular lives.
Because the city employs 450 people on average, it is common for a position to come open naturally as employees move on. To save money when needed, and after the job has been posted a certain amount of time, the city will freeze a position and reallocate the money that would be used for a salary where it is needed most in the city.
“We found that making up $500,000 is essentially a balanced budget,” Green said. “We did that last year. As of a couple days ago, we are still about $45,000 down for this year and we will easily make up that $45,000 between now and September with the empty positions.”
The city has already cut a lot out of department budgets to make up the shortfall expected in the coming fiscal year, including cutting travel, as it isn’t expected with COVID-19 still raging throughout the state.
“It almost doesn’t matter what happens for travel. We’ve had to make significant adjustments,” Green said. “So even if training changes, our people will still have to work online.”
Green said next is to look at personnel and services, which is not unique to the city as others are considering the same options in light of budget shortfalls.
“We don’t want to cut services if we can avoid it,” Green said. “This year, the council will not consider any tax rate increase.”
This was a consensus among city council members during the June budget retreat, he said. But he did make the point that that was the opinion he got from working with them.
“So far they’ve indicated that they would not modify any services to any degree unless it was absolutely necessary.”
On top of this issue, the city is facing pressing stressors from the Angelina County Landfill, which is pushing for a rate increase that would make the city pay as much as its other customers for services. Green expects this to cause another hit to the city budget and believes it will require the city to create both short- and long-term solutions as they can.
Short term, they could considerably cut the recycling center’s operations. The recycling center runs at a deficit and is on the chopping block if money is an issue.
“Depending on how much we have to make up that gives us an option, ‘Do you want to modify our recycling program in one way or another? Do you want to raise water and sewer rates?’ That’s always an option, but not one that (city council) will like,” Green said.
“The other (issue) will be, ‘Do we have services that the county pays for that need to be addressed?’” Green asked in reference to the EMS services Lufkin provides countywide.
Long term, the council could consider creating a landfill — but that is well out of the way — after revenues have begun improving.
This leaves a personnel cut, Green said. They’re looking to modify the municipal court — not at the fault of any municipal court employee — but because the court has not been able to function since COVID-19 hit and revenues have been declining there, too. The court is in charge of collecting on tickets and hasn’t been able to take people to court for not paying.
“They’re not having any hearings, they’re not having any trials. so if people just don’t pay their citations then the money doesn’t come in,” Green said. “So revenues have taken a profound hit and they’re not going to change any time soon.”
This could result in a loss of full-time employees, but using contract employees to cover the court’s needs when they arise.
On top of that, Green believes that policing in Lufkin will change. They recently brought the director of public safety Gerald Williamson into administration, rather than leaving him with the police.
Additionally, citations given throughout the city have dropped extensively in the last few years — not just in 2020. Lufkin police dissolved the traffic division and doesn’t have a department over traffic violations. That leaves those duties to those on patrol, thus reducing their focus on more serious crimes like thefts, burglaries or violent crimes.
“That doesn’t mean no citations will be given, but when they are given, it will be when an officer is on patrol,” Green said.
“Most cities have traffic divisions, but we won’t ever go back to that. We just don’t have the manpower. So we think policing may change elsewhere that way, but definitely with us.”
Lufkin does not currently have any other plans for layoffs throughout the city.
“We are optimistic that we will come back, because we always do,” Green said. “We’re careful and we will make it up. I can’t tell you exactly how we will, but I know we will.”
