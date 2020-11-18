Lufkin ISD has announced it will be discontinuing its virtual learning academy in January for all students except seniors and the medically fragile.
“It is with much contemplation that the Lufkin ISD administration determined that it is time for students to return to the classroom unless they are medically fragile or live with someone who is medically fragile,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said in a press release. “Our research indicates that attendance and grades are low among our virtual learners. Our teachers and staff did a great job making available the LVLA option, but it was never intended to be a permanent solution.”
The academy was created as an opportunity for students to attend classes in the district for the 2020-21 school year virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Local physicians are not seeing the spread between students in schools rather from social and family settings,” Torres said. “We are hearing from the medical community that they recommend that students are in school, not only to help academically, but with social and emotional needs.”
The press release states a family may request a medical exemption based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high-risk medical condition of a student or someone in the student’s household who could become exposed.
The exemption will be required from a physician along with a consent/request for from the parent/guardian that may be picked up at any campus and turned in by 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
The press release included the following underlying health conditions that put individuals at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 as designated by the CDC: those with conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, compromised immune systems (including from smoking, cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medications), diabetes, serious heart disease (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathies and hypertension), chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, liver disease, or severe obesity.
The press release states that once a parent/guardian consent form and the physician’s medical exemption form are received by the campus for students who meet one of the underlying CDC health conditions and the nurse verification is confirmed, a campus committee will convene to review “what is best for the individual student.”
“This decision is made with the best interests of our students, staff and community in mind. With our protocols in place along with proper cleaning and disinfecting, we feel confident that school is the best place for our students to be,” Torres said.
