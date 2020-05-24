Families and friends cheered as seniors loaded in decorated cars took off for the first Hudson High School senior parade Saturday evening.
Assistant Principal Stephen Cox said the parade was an idea from the graduation committee to honor the graduates on the day that would have been their graduation day if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just look at them, they’re having so much fun out here,” Cox said as the seniors lined up and greeted one another. “Senior year is an important part of any high school career and we wanted them to be able to do something as a class again when they’ve been robbed of so many other opportunities like prom and senior night.”
The seniors lined up in decked out cars with maroon and white balloons, streamers, window paint and more. They laughed and sang along to their favorite songs, dancing in the beds of trucks or around their cars.
Parents, family and friends lined the driveways and parking lots ready to cheer their seniors on.
Diego James, Ty Stanley and Jacob Hamel were a part of the front line because they will be heading to the military after high school.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” Diego said.
“It gets us back together,” Jacob said. “We haven’t seen each other since spring break.”
“It gives us a little closure in its own respectful little way,” Ty said.
For the three friends, life has moved on during the pandemic. Diego has been working on his vehicle and helping others with theirs. Ty and his family moved to Livingston, which wouldn’t have happened until the summer if not for the school closures.
They wished their fellow classmates well and said good luck to the ones below them.
“Learn to appreciate your moments with people because you might not know when it’s the last time you’ll be with that person,” Diego said.
Trace Lucas said he hated that these circumstances were hitting his community and the world, but he was glad they got to experience something a little different than any other class had with the parade.
“It gives us a sense of closure, especially since this was supposed to be the day of our graduation,” he said. “It brings us together one last time. It’s something we’ll be remembered by.”
He told his fellow classmates to stay strong and call him if they needed anything.
Trace and a group of friends rode in a decked-out truck with his parents, Chad and Sunny Lucas, at the wheel. Sunny said she thought the parade was a unique way for the kids to celebrate during a less than ideal situation.
“(Trace) is not one for formality, so this is right up his alley,” Sunny said. “It’s important to celebrate those milestones, and this gives them a fun, relaxed way to be recognized and to mark the occasion.”
Jasmine and Kiarra Martin showed up to celebrate their cousin, senior Chadricka Price. They said the event was exciting and they hoped to see a smile on her face as she drove by knowing that her family is here to support her.
“I hope they (seniors) make it out and be successful in college,” Jasmine said.
“Ya’ll do good, stay out of trouble, and Chady, I love you!” Kiarra said.
