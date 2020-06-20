Editor’s note: This story is the first in an occasional series on how East Texans are becoming more self-sufficient in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Around the world, many people have been evaluating their lives and deciding to become more self-sufficient after the COVID-19 pandemic shut or slowed many things down this year.
“People are more concerned about the quality and availability of foods these days, and getting back to some basic practices used by our grandparents can help them produce and preserve their own foods and make the most of available resources,” said Todd Swift, regional program leader for the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension’s South Region.
The agency created a Backyard Basics initiative to reintroduce Texans to practices used for centuries to sustain individuals and families. From starting a backyard vegetable garden to raising animals, the agency has tips.
Many local feed stores and nurseries said they have seen a sharp increase in the number of people searching for seeds, plants and supplies to start their own gardens.
Lynn Kuehl with Crown of Thorns said her regular amount of customers was tripled in the first months of the pandemic. She said many people have bought fruit trees and vegetables as well as regular landscaping plants.
Robert Massingill with Southland Feed & Supply said sales on seeds and plants have increased by at least 10%. He said there is no particular plants or seeds people are buying, but they are buying a lot.
Joe Clark with J. Clark’s Feed & Fertilizer said plant sales were way above average, especially tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, etc. Kathy Evans said sales at Tractor Supply in Lufkin have increased as well in garden variety tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, onions, etc.
Many people in Angelina County have become interested in self-sustainment for one reason or another. The Merrell and Davis families have dipped their toes into both gardening and raising animals.
The Davises have two small raised beds and other gardens scattered throughout their property in addition to an old established mulberry tree, lemon tree, grape vine and recently planted native plum trees and blackberry patches. Kelli said she has gardened her whole life and loves to harvest squash, zucchini, watermelon, purple onions, blueberries, cabbage and more.
She planted all of her crop from seeds, and she said it was a lot of fun to garden with the kids while they were out of school. They had a ton of plants sprout from seeds this year, so they gave a lot to their neighbors and some of Kelli’s former students.
They have even started trading crops with neighbors. If the Davises have an overabundance of zucchini, someone will give them tomatoes since their tomato plants haven’t produced yet. Kelli said it’s almost like bartering.
“We are by no means farmers,” she said. “We are so thankful and grateful for our nation’s farmers. We are just enjoying getting closer as a family, to nature and to our neighbors through this entire experience.”
Glenda Merrell said the coronavirus pandemic gave her family a chance to slow down and take the time to work on things they have been thinking about doing for a while.
“We’ve been here since 2011, and we really haven’t had time to deal with anything agriculture based,” Glenda said. “The kids have grown up here — high school, middle school, elementary — and they’ve just really been busy. There’s always something. Especially as all three of them were going through those phases, we didn’t have time to do such things.”
Sophomore Cullen Merrell, Glenda’s daughter, is also passionate about reusing materials. She focuses her efforts on the gardens. The family has a small plot in the fenced-in portion of their backyard that works well for their tomato plants.
However, they tilled a larger bed farther from the trees in the fenced area so they could grow more plants that enjoy full sunlight like kale, basil, squash and more. They also recently purchased fig, olive and blood orange trees.
“I’ve always been very interested in plants and nature — I kind of want to be an environmentalist when I grow up,” Cullen said. “But the cool thing about it is, I’m going to be honest, my whole family has black thumbs. For me to learn how to actually garden, I have to go to different people. ... Whenever I see someone that has plants around their house, I immediately ask them about it. I’ve got to know.”
Cullen said it has taken a lot of trial and error to help the gardens flourish. One thing she learned was it takes a lot of work to make sure the gardens stay clear of weeds.
One thing she is trying currently is fastening sections of panty hose to the tomatoes once they reach a certain size to protect them from disease and bugs. She is also using a mixture of dish soap and water to repel animals from eating their vegetables.
Kuehl said if someone is interested in starting a backyard garden they should research into the kind of plants they want to grow because there is a lot that goes into growing.
David Rodrigues, an AgriLife Extension horticulturist from Bexar County said it is important to choose a good, sunny spot for a backyard garden.
“The three essentials for plants to grow are sun, water and soil,” he said. “Establishing a garden in a north-to-south layout will provide the most sun.”
Building raised garden beds of about 4-feet-by-8-feet with only about four or five of one’s favorite types of vegetables will make a good foundation for a successful backyard garden, he said. It’s a slow but steady approach.
Adding additional nourishment for vegetables and herbs through backyard composting is also a plus because composting enriches soil, produces beneficial bacteria, improves moisture retention and helps suppress plant diseases and pests, he said.
The agency has a section of its website dedicated to vegetable resources here: https://tinyurl.com/acmwalx
