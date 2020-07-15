DIBOLL — Diboll residents who have failed to pay their water bills and have not filled out a COVID-19 relief application may have their water cut off if they do not contact city officials soon.
During Tuesday’s meeting, city manager Gerry Boren brought up the growing deficit in funds caused by people not paying their water bills. He said the issue at hand is that while the city is happy to work with customers, only one person has approached them and followed the proper protocols to be put on a COVID-19 relief payment plan.
The plan was instituted right as COVID-19 was hitting Angelina County because the city didn’t want to leave residents already facing dire times without their basic necessities covered.
However, now there are 14 commercial accounts, both big and small businesses, that are short a total of $3,711. There are 23 resident accounts from inside city limits that are short a total of $6,722 and the two accounts outside city limits that are short $1,429.
The city will begin sending those residents notices and an application for COVID-19 relief, which will relieve customers of late fees for 90 days. Boren told the council he would like to work closely with each customer to create a repayment plan that works with customers based on their circumstances.
Information will be sent to those customers to help them fix things with the city and ensure they do not lose access to running water.
Diboll residents will also be faced with a change to the city charter in the November election. The council voted to change the ordinance review committee guidelines to lessen the number of individuals required on the group and ease restrictions on how long that group should meet.
Every five years, the city is supposed to create a committee of 16 individuals who look at city ordinances and make recommendations for change over six months. The city has struggled to establish a group that will meet to come up with these changes.
Council members believe that by reducing the number of people meeting to seven and letting the group decide how long they meet, the group will be more successful.
In other business, the council also:
Decided to keep city hall closed for another month in light of rising COVID-19 case numbers.
Appointed tax assessor-collector Billie Page as the person to determine their city tax rate.
Approved a zone change for 1302½ N. Temple Drive to “residential single family dwelling.”
Appointed council member Daniel Lopez to the Deep East Texas Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.