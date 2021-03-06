Dedicated Medical Center is now offering antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19.
The treatments are almost exclusively offered at hospitals. Nurse practitioners Angela Hess and Christina Evett said when they were first given information by their contact from the state, they were told they were the only clinic in the state to offer this treatment.
The particular treatment Dedicated Medical Center is offering is called bamlanivimab, more commonly referred to as bam by the medical field, Hess and Evett said.
“From the get-go, whenever we started COVID testing last year and treating our COVID patients, we’ve always explained to our patients, our goal is to keep them out of the hospital,” Hess said. “The hospital is already inundated enough with patients, so it’s always been our goal to keep them out. We feel like adding this service here with our COVID treatment will definitely help us accomplish this.”
The clinic can offer this treatment same or next day for most individuals, and both Hess and Evett stressed how important it is to catch patients early.
Bam is a one-time treatment that involves one hour of infusion time and a one-hour observation period. Patients can bring their phones or tablets to watch movies or play games during the infusions.
“It is essentially antibodies that have been restructured in a lab to be able to give to someone to fight viruses,” Evett said. “It is not specific to COVID-19. It is specific to viral things.”
It takes the active COVID virus in the body and neutralizes it, preventing complications from occurring after, Hess said. It limits the amount of virus and the time the virus is in the body.
“As your COVID timeline goes on, the longer you’re sick, the more days it’s active in your body, is wherever you run the risk of developing more complications that will end you up in the hospital,” Hess said. “So if we can catch it early and give the infusion early, we neutralize all that, thus stopping it.”
Patients who receive the treatment have to meet specific criteria. They need to have tested positive for COVID-19 and be at high risk for complications.
Several individuals have been treated in the last few weeks, and the clinic has seen positive results. Many have said they feel like a whole new person by the next day when the clinic calls to check on them.
“They still have to do their 10-day quarantine, but physically, they’re feeling much better, and we have kept them out of the hospital,” Hess said.
The more individuals the clinic works with, the more it is determined this treatment is what the state and federal government should have been focused on over the vaccine, Evett said.
“We knew the vaccine would be hard to roll out. It’s just hard to vaccinate people and vaccinate en masse like that,” she said. “Once this came out, to me it kind of changes the ball game. It’s like, well, yes, it’s dangerous, but you can treat so many people who are such high risk so fast. It changes the ability that COVID has within that population.”
High-risk patients can be defined as those who have one of the following:
A body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 35
Chronic kidney disease
Diabetes
Immunosuppressive disease
Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
65 years of age or older
55 years of age or older and have had cardiovascular disease, hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease
12-17 years of age and BMI greater than or equal to 85th percentile for their age and gender, sickle cell disease, congenital/acquired heart disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, a medical related technological dependence like gastrostomy, asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control
The treatment is offered seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Most insurances cover it, Evett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.