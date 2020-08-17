HUDSON — Hudson students headed back to the classroom Monday for the first day of school since March.
Buses were running, and the car-rider lines were packed down state Highway 94 and FM 3258.
Eight-year-old Ava Johnson was celebrating her first day of school at Bonner and her birthday.
"My mom said she might ask if we can bring cupcakes," she said.
Ten-year-old Kenzleigh Wilder said she wasn't looking forward to the masks and extra precautions, but she wasn't nervous about the start of school.
"I'm looking forward to history class," Kenzleigh said. "I couldn't have it last year, so I'm kinda looking forward to it this year."
Ten-year-old Peyton Durham said he was a little nervous, but he was looking forward to seeing his friends and going to math class.
"I'm just nervous about the first day," Peyton said.
Diana and Jaime Tobias walked 10-year-old Julian Tobias and 9-year-old Anthony Castillo to the door on the first day. Jaime said they were feeling cautiously optimistic for the first day.
"I think it's something that we have to get back into the groove of while keeping in mind that we've got to take care of each other and stay safe," Jaime said.
"The boys were very excited," Diana said. "They're ready to have a social life with their friends."
Eleven-year-old Rylan Williams said he wasn't quite sure how he felt about the first day of school, but he wasn't nervous. His mother, Lauren Williams, said she was waiting to see how the school year would go.
"I'm worried things may get shut down again, but we'll just take it as it comes, huh?" she said, looking down at Rylan.
Principal Scott Mackey said the entire district and staff are ready to have the kids back on campus.
"It's been about five months," he said. "We just want to get the kids back in the classroom and start school the best way we can."
